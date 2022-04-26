Bilal Powell signs one-day contract to retire a Jet

Jets running back Bilal Powell in 2018

A long-time Jet wants to end his career the same way he came into the NFL.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that RB Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract with them to retire as a loyal member of Gang Green.

Powell last played in 2019, but is officially calling it quits now. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jets back in 2011, and spent his nine-year career solely wearing the green and white.

He suited up for 109 games in his career, starting in 38 of them. Powell was the definition of someone that truly understood his role on the team and stepped up when called upon, especially in the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he had his best numbers on the stat sheet -- in '17, he tallied 772 rushing yards with five scores.



Powell was a trustworthy hand in the backfield, having the ability to both rush and receive at a high level. The Louisville product ended up totaling 3,675 rushing yards on 850 carries with 15 touchdowns. He also had 1,600 receiving yards on 211 receptions with another five touchdowns.

