The NFL fined Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols $10,815 for unnecessary roughness.

Officials ejected Nichols late in the third quarter when he threw a punch at the facemask of Bucs center Ryan Jensen.

He is the third Bears player ejected for throwing a punch over the past year.

Nichols, who has started every game this season, had two tackles before exiting.

Bilal Nichols fined for the punch he threw at Ryan Jensen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk