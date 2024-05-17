Bikers barrel race while carrying trays of water at Myrtle Beach Bike Rally. Say what?

Despite the hot afternoon sun, people sat in the stands at the Rat Hole, most nursing cold beers, cheering on bikers in the motorcycle rodeo.

The biker rodeo — part of the Myrtle Beach Bike Rally — has been going on for decades and some of the top contestants have been competing for just as long. They join in on events such as motorcycle barrel racing, slow racing, the weenie bite and the waitress carry.

One competitor is Colin Wilson, better known as Evil Bo Weevil. He dresses up in an Evel Knievel costume and sets out to do stunts. Thursday afternoon, he pulled a wheelie on his small motorcycle while barrel racing.

He also shared videos of himself jumping over his friends and even cars on his motorcycle — although he failed to mention the cars he jumped over were kid-sized electric cars.

Another event is the waitress carry, where one person drives around barrels on the motorcycle while the passenger holds a tray full of ice water above the driver’s head. If the tray is dropped, the team loses.

Typically a man drives while a woman holds the tray but that stereotype didn’t stop Greg and Hope Plank from switching roles. The couple first tried it traditionally, but Hope Plank dropped the tray quickly. They went again and were successful when Greg Plank was in charge of the water.

The rodeo participants said they call themselves the Rodeo Riders. Over the years they’ve become close; Greg Plank describes them as a family.

Greg Plank is known as the best as he’s won the most motorcycle rodeo events. When competitor Donny Booth was asked if he practices for events, he said, “No, that’s cheating.”

In the crowd, Lizzie Marks and Marty Chaires are cheering on the riders. The Maryland couple have spent the winter living on a boat, traveling from Maryland down to Florida and back. They stopped in Myrtle Beach for a month on the way down and for a month again on the way back.

Chaires said he’s been coming to the Myrtle Beach Bike Rally for 24 years while Marks has been coming 12. In years prior, they would bring their motorcycle down in a trailer, but now they keep it stored in Myrtle Beach so it’s ready for the rally.

The couple said they love coming for the people, the entertainment and the “bike porn.” Marks said she loves seeing the modifications people make to their motorcycles, like adding skulls or carriers for dogs.