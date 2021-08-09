Biker killed in collision with truck

Aug. 9—PORT CLINTON — A Kutztown man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck at the intersection of Route 61 and Blue Mountain Road around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

State police at Schuylkill Haven said the 68-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson when he collided with a 2021 Ford F-750 truck driven by a 36-year-old Levittown man, who also was not identified.

Troopers said the Kutztown mas attempted to make a left turn onto Route 61 from Blue Mountain Road and he rode into the path of the truck being driven south on Route 61.

The impact caused the Kutztown man to lose control of his motorcycle, resulting in him suffering fatal injuries, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes.

Assisting were firefighters from Port Clinton, Hamburg EMS and Tilden Township police.