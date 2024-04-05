Bike ride to go through Greenfield, Orient

Apr. 5—Adair County will be part of the Reigster's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa during the ride that begins Sunday, July 21.

When riders leave Atlantic on Monday, July 22, the route will guide them through Adair County including Highway 92 from south of Cumberland, in Cass County, to Greenfield. From there, riders will take Highway 25 to Orient then take County Road G61 to Macksburg in Madison County. The stopping point for July 23 is in Winterset.

The Winterset RAGBRAI committee announced the theme and logo to greet riders after their 79-mile ride into town. Themed "Hilliest of the Hilliest," the ride from Atlantic to Winterset will feature the largest day of climb at 4,519 feet during RAGBRAI's hilliest week ever.

The RAGBRAI Winterset website, www.wintersetragbrai.com, is live and will be the hub for information for both riders and residents of Winterset. The site will include information on housing, entertainment, vendors, maps, volunteer opportunities and more. Follow our journey on Facebook — Winterset RAGBRAI 2024 and X — @wintrsetragbrai.

The ride begins in Glenwood and ends in Burlington.