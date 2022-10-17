About Bike Perfect – who we are, what we do and how to contact us

Graham Cottingham shredding some gnar

Established in July 2019, Bike Perfect's mission is to provide the best bike buying advice available to help you get more from your riding, whatever your level of fitness and skill. Our editorial team comprises of award-winning writers and journalists based all over the world who specialize in bike testing, buying advice and product reviews. While the majority of our content centers around mountain biking, we also cover gravel cycling, e-MTB and bikepacking.

Our team is actively involved in their local cycling communities and can be found out and about on local trails, mountain roads and gravel expanses enjoying the many benefits that come with riding a bike. No matter what you're looking for – be it a new bike, helmet, clothing or accessories – the advice we provide is aimed to help make your purchasing decision an easy and trouble-free experience as possible.

Rich Owen

Richard Owen





Editor

Rich has been riding mountain bikes since the mid-nineties and heads up the Bike Perfect team. A seasoned journalist who's worked on mags and websites for over 20 years, he's previously worked as editor of What Mountain Bike magazine and written for MBUK, Bikeradar, Off-road.cc and Cycling Plus as well as many other websites and magazines. Rich mostly likes to ride technical MTB trails, but is always up for any kind of two-wheeled adventure. He's raced cross-country and enduro, ridden a host of long distance off-road events and more recently added gravel riding to his repertoire.

Guy Kesteven

Guy Kesteven





Contributing Tech Editor

Hatched in Yorkshire, Guy's been hardened by riding round in all weathers since he was a kid. He starting writing and testing for bike mags in 1996. Since then he’s written several million words about several thousand test bikes and a ridiculous amount of riding gear working for MBUK, Bikeradar, What Mountain Bike, Cycling Plus, MBR, Singletrack, plus many more mags and websites. To make sure he rarely sleeps and to fund his custom tandem habit, he’s also coughed out a handful of bike-related books and talks to a GoPro for YouTube, too.

Graham Cottingham

Graham Cottingham





Senior Technical Writer

Graham is all about riding bikes off-road. Based in Edinburgh he has some of the best mountain biking and gravel riding in the UK right on his doorstep. With almost 20 years of riding experience, he has dabbled in downhill, enduro and, most recently, gravel racing. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has embraced bikepacking over the last few years and likes nothing more than strapping some bags to his bike and covering big miles to explore Scotland's wildernesses. When he isn’t shredding the gnar in the Tweed Valley, sleeping in bushes or tinkering with bikes, he is writing tech reviews for Bike Perfect.

Paul Brett

Paul Brett





Staff Writer

Paul has been riding bikes for as long as he can remember. From racing mountain bikes in the 1990s to endurance riding on the North Coast 500. He put his knowledge of all things cycling to good use when Paul founded his own adventure and cycling magazines back in 2018, Proper Adventure and Proper Cycling, which has led him on some memorable experiences. From riding with and interviewing World Champions to riding bikes all over the world. Based in Edinburgh, he has the stunning riding locations that Scotland has to offer on his doorstep and has recently embraced the freedom and adventure of gravel riding.

Rob Spedding

Content Director

Rob serves as Content Director at Future Publishing, a portfolio that spans Bike Perfect, Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly and MBR. His first proper road bikes were a Raleigh Sprint in the early 1980s and then a Trek 1000 in 1999. Rob spent 12 years as editor of Cycling Plus magazine after which he took on the role of Content Director at Bikeradar.

Our PR, reviews and ethics policy

Rest assured that all our reviews are independent and free from commercial considerations. We never take money for reviews. Nothing that has a star rating has been paid for.

We sometimes take trips and hospitality to attend shows and see products. We always mention this within our coverage. It doesn’t affect how we think about products but does affect whether we cover certain products (as in we may not have been able to get to see a certain product had the company not taken us to see it).

Almost all our review products are sent to us by the companies involved and usually as a result of our request. We always return products on request or at the end of our agreed loan period. For more on our review processes, please see our 'how we test' page.

We score products on a scale from 1 to 5 stars. Three stars is a good to very good product, four stars is an excellent product. Five stars are never awarded lightly and are a mark of exceptional quality.

