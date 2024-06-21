Bijol and Samardzic in Euro action

The defender started while Laki came on

Slovenia and Serbia played out a 1-1 stalemate on Thursday in Group C at the European Championships. Jaka Bijol once again started for Slovenia and played the full 90 minutes.

Lazar Samardzic entered the fray on 82 minutes, tasked with injecting quality into Serbia’s attacking play as they searched for an equaliser with time running out. The midfielder helped them achieve just that thanks to some dangerous runs and his attacking threat until the final whistle, with the goal eventually coming deep into stoppage time thanks to Luka Jovic.