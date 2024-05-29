Bijlow admits Arsenal interest but Liverpool lead race for Feyenoord keeper

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has expressed his openness to a Premier League move amid strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 26-year-old Dutch international, who has been in excellent form for the Eredivisie champions, admitted his ambition and desire for more playing time, making a summer transfer a strong possibility.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: Felipe Anderson of SS Lazio competes for the ball with Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Feyenoord and SS Lazio at Feyenoord Stadium on November 03, 2022. (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has said he is open to leaving the Dutch club this summer amidst reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. The 26-year-old Dutch international, who has been in impressive form this season, is reportedly seeking more playing time and feels flattered by the attention from the Premier League clubs.

“They (Arsenal and Liverpool) are two very nice clubs. Of course, it’s always nice to be mentioned among big clubs,” Bijlow told Voetbal International. “I’m just saying that I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for them and first I just want to focus on the Dutch national team (and the EC).”

ROME, ITALY: Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between SS Lazio and Feyenoord at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2023. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

While both Arsenal and Liverpool are in need of a goalkeeper due to the limited playing time of their current backups, Caoimhín Kelleher and Aaron Ramsdale respectively, reports suggest that Liverpool may have the upper hand in securing Bijlow‘s signature.

Reports from the Netherlands indicate that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who previously coached Bijlow at Feyenoord, is keen on bringing him to Anfield. However, Arsenal remains a contender, with reports suggesting that the Gunners see Bijlow as a good fit for their attacking style given his abilities on the ball.

Bijlow‘s contract with Feyenoord runs until 2026, and he is reportedly available for around £10m. Despite suffering two wrist fractures and a calf injury since the start of 2023, Bijlow still managed to make 24 appearances for Feyenoord this season, keeping nine clean sheets.