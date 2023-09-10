Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown was a work of art

Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown was a thing of beauty. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — It's been a good couple days for Texas and Texas-affiliated ballplayers.

Just hours after the Longhorns knocked off Alabama in Tuscaloosa, former Texas running back and newly minted Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scored the first touchdown of his NFL career, turning in a highlight-worthy gem against a wobbly Carolina defense.

Robinson caught a pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder in the right flat and proceeded to make three separate Panthers look foolish, scooting 15 yards to the end zone.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft despite already having substantial ground threat and thousand-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier in uniform. The first quarter-plus showed how the Falcons plan to use the duo: as hammer and anvil, wrecking shop at ground level.

In college, Robinson was a dominant offensive force for a Texas team that hadn't yet discovered its offensive identity. Over three years in uniform, Robinson totaled 3,410 yards on the ground and 33 touchdowns. In 2022, he led the Big 12 in both rushing yards and points.