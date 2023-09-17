Bijan Robinson's best plays from 172-yard game Week 2
Watch Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson's best plays from his 172-yard game from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Atlanta rebounded from early frustration and a 12-point deficit to top Green Bay Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
