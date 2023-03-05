Bijan Robinson's 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout

NBA.com

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 39 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lakers as they defeat the Warriors, 113-105. Austin Reaves (16 points, eight assists) and Troy Brown Jr. (14 points, eight rebounds) added a combined 30 points in the victory, while Stephen Curry tallied 27 points (19 in the 4th quarter) and six assists in his return for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 31-34 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 34-31.