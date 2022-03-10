Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy tabbed as one of the top dynamic duos in CFB

Last season was a year to forget for the Texas Longhorns. They finished 5-7 under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. The team is looking for a lot better play in the second year of the Sark era.

The team could potentially have a new quarterback starting this season. Last year’s game one starter Hudson Card is in the mix to reclaim the role but he will have some stiff competition with former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers and 2022 signee Maalik Murphy. Most figure that Ewers, the former No. 1 overall prospect of the 2022 class before he reclassified, will be the man under center.

Fortunately for the QB1, the Longhorns offense features one of the best dynamic duos in all of college football. Bleacher Report recently ranked Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy as the No. 4 duo in FBS.

Bijan was the No. 1 running back out of the 2020 recruiting class, after a limited role in his freshman season, we saw a lot more of him in 2021. In 10 games, Robinson carried the rock 195 times for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another four through the air. Once defenses saw No. 5 get the ball, coordinators had to hold their breath because the Arizona native could make a house call at any moment.

Worthy joined the 2021 class after flipping to Texas from the Michigan Wolverines. His presence on the offense was much needed for an underperforming group. Worthy led the team with 63 receptions for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns. No player on the team had more than 26 receptions, 377 yards, and four receiving touchdowns. A healthy Jordan Whittington would help matters in 2022 for Sark’s offense.

Honestly, you could make it a dynamic quartet for next season. Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy, and transfer WR Isaiah Neyor could all make big plays for the Texas offense. That is if Kyle Flood can get his offensive line to play up to their potential next season. The offensive line remains the biggest wildcard.

Next, we look at what Bleacher Report had to say on Robinson, Worthy

Story continues

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What Bleacher Report Says…

Steve Sarkisian will have no shortage of weapons as he tries to turn around Texas in his second season.

The Longhorns pummeled the transfer market, scoring huge with quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State) and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming). Those two are going to outfit the offense beautifully and give Texas enough playmakers to put up points with anybody in the Big 12. But the incumbents are the ones who are in line to be the biggest stars and the beneficiary of Ewers’ immense talent. Running back Bijan Robinson is probably the nation’s most talented player at his position, and though he suffered a season-ending injury a year ago, he will be a junior, and this almost certainly will be his final college season before he’s a high draft pick next year. As defenses focus on him, Ewers will be able to open up the offense to throw to Neyor, Jordan Whittington and especially Xavier Worthy. During his true freshman season, the 6’1″, 163-pound California native didn’t have the most college-ready body, but he stretched the field with the best in the nation, catching 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. His big-play ability makes him a breakout candidate for an even bigger year as a sophomore. Between Robinson and Worthy, Sark has two guys NFL teams will be drooling over soon.

We’ll find out very soon if Robinson and Worthy can bring Texas football back to the forefront of the Big 12 Conference.

List