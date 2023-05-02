Bijan Robinson will wear No. 7 for the Falcons

Running back Bijan Robinson will be wearing a fairly iconic number in Atlanta.

The eighth pick in the draft will don No. 7 for the Falcons. Kicker Younghoe Koo has given it up for Robinson.

Koo currently has no assigned number.

Robinson wore No. 5 at Texas. The Falcons have assigned that number to receiver Drake London.

All single-digit numbers are taken in Atlanta, including 0.

The No. 7 became a sensation for the Falcons once it was worn by Mike Vick, who was a franchise quarterback before becoming an outcast and eventually a convict, after admitting to dogfighting charges in 2007.

Robinson brings the promise of a new future for the Falcons with the number Vick wore. And it’s another piece of the hard reset the the Falcons need to do to get past, once and for all, the game that featured prominently and notoriously the numbers 2, 8, and 3.

