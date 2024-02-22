Bijan Robinson wants 2,000 rushing yards next season

During a visit to PFT Live at Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said he felt fresh after his rookie season.

One response to that would be to say that is because Robinson wasn't used enough in former head coach Arthur Smith's offense and Robinson made it clear in another interview that he's looking for a lot more work to come his way under the new regime. Robinson posted 1,463 yards from scrimmage and he is shooting for a major jump in that number while playing in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme.

"I want 2,000 yards rushing," Robinson said, via Daniel Flick of SI.com. "I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special. I think it's going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta's been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let's get it."

Any real projections about the way the offense will look will rely on the Falcons sorting out their quarterback plans. Once they do, it will be easier to envision the kind of role Robinson will play on offense in his second season.