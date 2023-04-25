Bijan Robinson: My versatility will be my most valuable asset in the NFL

The Texas Longhorns running back spoke with Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein about what he hopes to bring to the next level as he waits to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL draft. Bijan joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Old Spice and its campaign with Big Brothers Big Sisters -- to learn more, visit walmart.com/SchoolofSwagger.

Video Transcript

JORI EPSTEIN: You've probably heard more about the value of a running back in the last few months than you ever wanted, need or thought you should. What's been your pitch to teams on why they should draft you even as people's perceptions on the running back change?

BIJAN ROBINSON: Yeah, so for me, I just think it's really important to be a versatile guy. You know, I'm a guy that can play receiver, play slot, play running back and have just as much of the same effect as I am playing running back. And I think you have a guy that can do all of those type of things for your offense, especially if you're a team and just become a game changer in that type of way, then I think that that's when the value really comes in.

And for me I think it's important, even off the field as well, when you have a guy that can obviously do the things on the field but even a guy that can impact the community, help kids, help families, and just change the way that they look. Because they're watching me every Sunday. That's why I think that the team definitely should consider me at those positions.

JORI EPSTEIN: Yeah, no, that's great. It's funny you say that. I worked on a story a couple of years ago with Christian McCaffrey when he and his agent were negotiating the extension. And they said their big their big arguments Carolina was, he speaks three languages. He can run. He can catch, and he can pass block.

And so, I mean, do you view it as almost like for guys like you and for Christian, your value is almost like hybrid running back receiver. So to put it just in the running back category doesn't really reflect what you're capable of.

BIJAN ROBINSON: Absolutely. And that's [INAUDIBLE] I mean, you hit it you hit it on the head, especially like with Christian. Like he's a guy that I look at a lot, in terms of just his style of play and his game. And I think that [INAUDIBLE] is such a big part of his offense.

And for me, I could do the exact same thing for whatever team that I eventually end up at.

JORI EPSTEIN: Cowboys executive Vice President, Stephen Jones, was talking yesterday about how much he loves that second half of the first round spot to draft a running back. They obviously moved on from Zeke and need someone. What have your conversations been like Dallas. And paint that picture of how you would fit into the Cowboys offense.

BIJAN ROBINSON: Yeah, I mean for me, like obviously, I would want to go anywhere. I'm happy to be anywhere. I know obviously like Texas, I'll [? plan ?] that Texas, The Cowboys. But yeah, I mean, if they have the chance to draft me, then I think it would be something special with the running back that they do have now, Tony Pollard.

Obviously, we just don't know. And we could talk about it all we want, but [INAUDIBLE] on Thursday if it happens. So we'll see.

JORI EPSTEIN: I know you're with Old Spice. Tell me a little bit about your work with them and the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

BIJAN ROBINSON: Yeah, so I'm really happy to be here with Old Spice to help guys and mentorship and in their confidence to just empower them to have those mentors. But for me, I think it's really dope that I had mentors of my own like my family, coaches coming up.

A lot of kids aren't graduating high school. So

JORI EPSTEIN: Right.

BIJAN ROBINSON: That is really good to put adults in that same position. And I think that if they can sign up to Old Spice school of swagger, just able to help them out and really get to see a kid and value them just as much as possible. [? I think ?] that's why-- that's why I love to be here doing it with Old Spice. You know, it's great.