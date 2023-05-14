Bijan Robinson to be used at both RB and WR by the Atlanta Falcons

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting new rookies in the NFL.

Atlanta took Robinson off the board with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the highest selection at the running back position since Saquon Barkley back in 2018.

Many experts deem spending an early pick on a running back not worth the risk, but the Falcons plan to justify it by using Robinson in a variety of different ways. NFL Rookie Watch reports Atlanta will use the Texas star as both a running back and wide receiver.

Robinson’s pass-catching skills were evident from the day he stepped foot on campus at Texas. He hauled in 60 passes for 805 yards and eight scores in his three seasons as a Longhorn. Coaches believed Robinson had the best hands on the Longhorns roster.

The newest Atlanta Falcon is already getting put to work in NFL rookie camp.

Video: #Falcons 8th overall pick, RB Bijan Robinson, lines up as a WR and catches pass in his first practice with the team.pic.twitter.com/UStTIy2cQe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire