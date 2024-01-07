Bijan Robinson takes pass 71 yards for touchdown

Bijan Robinson remains 42 yards from 1,000 yards rushing, but he's well over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Falcons rookie running back added to his season total Sunday with a 71-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Desmond Ridder, who is starting for the injured Taylor Heinicke.

Robinson's previous long play this season was 38 yards.

The Falcons lead 14-7.

Ridder has yet to throw an incompletion, going 5-for-5 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson has two catches for 77 yards.

Tight end Jonnu Smith scored the team's first touchdown on a 15-yard reception.