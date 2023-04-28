Bijan Robinson reacts to selection by Falcons in Round 1 of 2023 draft
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson joins NFL Network's Melissa Stark for an interview on stage at the 2023 NFL Draft.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson joins NFL Network's Melissa Stark for an interview on stage at the 2023 NFL Draft.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
NFL teams need guys they can count on. Here are the five best that fit the bill.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Maybe everyone should have seen this coming. He was good at Kentucky, but hardly top-pick good.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
Moore played seven seasons with the Falcons and made one Pro Bowl.