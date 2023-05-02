Bijan Robinson, other Texas draftees choose NFL jersey numbers

A few former Longhorns received new jersey numbers on Tuesday.

Texas’ three highest selections in the 2023 NFL draft will be sporting new jersey numbers with their respective teams this upcoming season. Bijan Robinson, drafted No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, chose a historic number with Atlanta.

New Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will have to be creative in coming up with a new nickname as No. 0 is taken in Dallas by safety Jayron Kearse.

Roschon Johnson, who legitimately has the chance to become the starting running back for the Chicago Bears this season, chose a fitting jersey number. His previous No. 2 jersey that he wore in college belongs to Bears starting wide receiver DJ Moore.

Here’s a look at which jerseys Robinson, Overshown and Johnson will be wearing at the professional level. We’ll update this tracker once Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo’s jersey numbers are announced.

Bijan Robinson (RB)

There's something about that #7 pic.twitter.com/bNjLj7los8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 2, 2023

Bijan Robinson wore No. 5 in college but has chosen No. 7 at the professional level. Talented wide receiver Drake London wears the No. 5 jersey with the Falcons currently, but the No. 7 is special in Atlanta, as Michael Vick once donned the number.

DeMarvion Overshown (LB)

I come bearing gifts. The #Cowboys have officially assigned jersey numbers to their 2023 rookie class: Mazi Smith: 58

Luke Schoonmaker: 86

DeMarvion Overshown: 35

Viliami (Junior) Fehoko: 93

Asim Richards: 76

Eric Scott Jr: 37

Deuce Vaughn: 42

Jalen Brooks: 83 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) May 2, 2023

Say goodbye to the nickname Agent0. DeMarvion Overshown will sport No. 35 with the Dallas Cowboys, quite the change from his popular No. 0 in college. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse switched to No. 0 this offseason.

Roschon Johnson (RB)

New digits for the rooks 👀 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2023

Former Texas running back Roschon Johnson has chosen to wear No. 30 with the Chicago Bears. Johnson sported No. 2 in college, but new Bears wide receiver DJ Moore will wear No. 2 this upcoming season. Johnson has a legitimate chance to becomes Chicago’s starting running back this season.

