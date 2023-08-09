Bijan Robinson listed as third-string running back for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and Texas Longhorns during the Tom Herman era have something in common.

They both listed what appears to be a generational talent at running back as a reserve after his arrival. Despite being taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has been listed as the third running back on the Atlanta Falcons depth chart. Robinson finds himself behind Cordarrelle Patterson is Tyler Allgeier.

The expectations are that Robinson will eventually work his way into the starting role, but similar to the mindset Herman had when he landed Robinson he will have to earn his role.

Something that shouldn’t take long, as he is absolutely electric when he gets the ball and can be used both out of the backfield or out wide. The Falcons first preseason game is Friday against the Miami Dolphins.

