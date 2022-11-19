Bijan Robinson leads Texas past Kansas 55-17

It was the Bijan Robinson show in Kansas on Saturday.

The Longhorns’ star running back ran wild all over the Jayhawks’ defense en route to a 55-7 victory. Robinson ran for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns in the romp.

Bijan capped off his historical performance with a 32 yards touchdown scamper in the third quarter.

Bijan Robinson with his forth rushing TD! pic.twitter.com/Qe2rlIFiGc — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 19, 2022

Steve Sarkisian made establishing the run a point of emphasis and his team delivered. Texas ran a whopping 427 yards. Jonathan Brooks went over 100 yards in a tremendous second-half effort.

Texas’ defense stepped up to the table for the second straight week. Pete Kwaitkowsik’s unit held an explosive Kansas offense to just 346 total yards and 104 on the ground. Jaylan Ford continued his strong season with five tackles and an interception.

Fourth downs proved to be a massive reason for the success for the Horns. Texas picked up 3-of-3 fourth down conversation on offense while limiting Kansas to an 0-for-2 mark.

Texas has the opportunity to get to 8-4 and potentially play for a spot in the Big 12 title game with some help next week against Baylor.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire