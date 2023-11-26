Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates lead Falcons to win over Saints

The Saints had a big opportunity to take a commanding lead in the NFC South today, but the Falcons had other ideas.

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson had one of the best games of his young career, and safety Jessie Bates made a couple of huge plays on defense, as Atlanta won 24-15 to take a share of the NFC South lead.

Robinson finished with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and was the Falcons' best offensive player on a day when Desmond Ridder made some ugly throws, including two interceptions to Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.

And Bates intercepted a Derek Carr pass and ran it back 92 yards for the game's first touchdown. Bates also forced a Taysom Hill fumble at a big moment late in the game when the Saints were driving and threatening to score.

The Saints and Falcons are now both 5-6, and co-leaders in the division. This could be a playoff race that remains close down the stretch, and the two teams meet again in the final game of the season.