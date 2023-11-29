Bijan Robinson isn't worried about touches

When the Falcons made running back Bijan Robinson the eighth overall pick in the draft, expectations immediately emerged that he would be used heavily. At times, he hasn't been.

On Sunday, he was. He generated 123 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches, along with two total touchdowns.

"This is what they expected of me," Robinson told PFT after Sunday's win over the Saints.

Folks on the outside have expected more. Robinson said he's aware of the interest from the fantasy-football community in seeing him do more, but that he has no choice but to ignore it.

"i never wanna be the guy to talk about touches," Robinson said. "i just know that whatever touches i do get, i have to make the most of it."

He made the most of the pass that became a touchdown catch on Sunday. He said the play unfolded exactly as it was drawn up. The plan was for the throw to go to Robinson, if Saints linebacker Demario Davis covered Robinson. Davis did, and the end result was a mismatch, and a touchdown.

Robinson's bigger concern was not wiping out once his cleats his the concrete in the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Just don't fall," he said he was thinking. "Just don't fall. Just don't fall."

He didn't fall. And he did have one of his biggest days in the NFL. If they keep using him that way, he'll keep having big days — and the Falcons might win enough to get to the playoffs.