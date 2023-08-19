Bijan Robinson "felt awesome" with 12-yard run, one-handed catch in preseason debut

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson saw his first NFL preseason action on Friday night, and he made the most of his limited playing time.

Robinson took his first carry for a 12-yard gain. Later, on a short pass route, Desmond Ridder didn't put the ball exactly where Robinson was expecting it, but Robinson reached back and made a one-handed catch to secure it.

“It felt awesome,” Robinson said, via TheAthletic.com. “It was definitely a blessing to be out there and to show little snippets of the gift God has given me. I know it’s the preseason, but I was ready to go.”

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith liked everything he saw from Robinson.

"Bijan Robinson operated fast. It certainly didn't look too big for him," Smith said.

Robinson and the rest of the Falcons' top offensive players sat out the first preseason game, didn't play a lot on Friday night and may not play the third preseason game. But even Friday night's brief glimpse of Robinson is sure to excite Falcons fans.