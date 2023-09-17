Bijan Robinson, Falcons rally for a 25-24 victory over the Packers

The Falcons trailed the Packers 24-12 in the fourth quarter. They won 25-24.

Desmond Ridder scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and Younghoe Koo, who missed an extra point in the first half, kicked field goals of 39 and 25 yards late. The Falcons outgained the Packers 166 to 11 yards in the final period.

The Falcons moved to 2-0, while the Packers fell to 1-1.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson finished with 19 carries for 124 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards in carrying Atlanta.

Ridder went 19-of-32 for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Jordan Love went 14-of-25 for 151 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Packers, who were missing Aaron Jones and Christian Watson.