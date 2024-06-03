Bijan Robinson expects to have Christian McCaffrey-type role in Falcons offense

Bijan Robinson was back on the practice field for the Falcons on Monday. After missing the first six sessions of organized team activities with a left ankle injury, the running back was back for on-field work ahead of schedule.

"I feel great," Robinson said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. "I know that I had to continue to rehab it and just get comfortable being back to myself. But it's good. It's good to be back on the field with the guys."

The Falcons didn't take advantage of Robinson's full talent last season after making him a first-round pick. He averaged only 12.6 carries per game as a rookie, rushing for 976 yards, a 4.6 yards per carry average. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and scored eight total touchdowns.

Robinson averaged 21.5 carries in his final year at Texas and 19.5 the year before.

He expects his per game average to rise this season with a new offense, a new offensive coordinator and a new head coach.

"I'm going to be more of a runner that does everything else. . . . It's like runner first, like what I did in college, and then still having that access to go to receiver, still having access to do creative things out of the backfield," Robinson said. "More so like how they use Christian [McCaffrey] down there in San Francisco, something that like. So, that's kind of like what the plan is here."

McCaffrey averaged 17 carries and 21.2 touches per game last season when he earned offensive player of the year honors and first-team All-Pro.