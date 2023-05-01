Bijan Robinson excited to join a ‘really good’ Falcons offense

The Falcons made Bijan Robinson the top running back selected in the 2023 NFL draft, taking him with the No. 8 overall pick. Robinson is now the third consecutive offensive player the team has picked in the top 10.

The Texas star rushed for 1,575 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, with 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards. Robinson spoke to the Falcons media about the team’s personnel, his feelings on being drafted, his outlook on the team and where he sees himself fitting in.

Here are five quotes from Robinson’s post-draft press conference.

On where he fits into the Falcons offense

“The offense is really good with really good talent, and for me, I just want to be a piece in that offense and do as much as I can no matter where they line me up at. I’m just trying to help the offense, obviously – help the whole team – and make us the team that we are. The rushing attack is really, really good and with a really good running back already. I just want to go in there and learn from him and be a good teammate and hopefully we can make something special happen out of it.”

On Arthur Smith's offensive mentality

“It’s obviously great. I would love to be a part of that and for what he has and how he wants to use me as a player. it’s really exciting, you know, because he had guys like Derrick Henry and now that he’s here, it’s going to be pretty cool to see how he uses me with the rest of the guys in the offense.” – Bijan Robinson

Bijan on where the Falcons laid out their plans for him during visits

“Obviously, they’re gonna try and use me to my full potential. Whether it’s catch the ball out the backfield, line up in the slot area, and obviously running back. But just use the skill set in the most ways that they can and just let me get with mismatches and us my god-given talent to do the rest.”

Robinson speaks on where he thought he would end up

“Obviously I was just relying on my faith and wherever I ended up. Whether it was top 10 or first round, you just never know in a guy that’s a running back or in my position on where I can end up. But for me, it’s really exciting to be here and obviously, it’s a really great team that I’m about to go to and with great guys.”

On having the best hands at Texas

“We joke around, I don’t know if we joke around because I think it’s true, but with the receivers at Texas and I said I have the best hands on the team but I always joke with those guys and kind of get them mad a little bit. I take pride in catching the football too, just as much as running the ball and blocking. I think that if you’re a complete player, it just makes the most sense.” – Bijan Robinson

Watch full post draft press conference from Bijan Robinson

