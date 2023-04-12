Bijan Robinson cracks PFF’s All-College football team since 2014

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently highlighted their All-College football team since 2014.

The offensive edition features 11 star collegiate players that were all selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Alabama and Iowa each have two players on the team.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is preparing to hear his name called in the first round of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, was selected as the lone running back on PFF’s all-college team.

Robinson broke David Montgomery’s PFF record with 104 forced missed tackles a junior in 2022. The former Longhorn also took home the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back last season.

Here’s a look at the 11 offensive players selected to PFF’s All-College team.

QB: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Offensive MVP in 2018 National Championship win

2020-2021 ACC Athlete of the Year

RB: Bijan Robinson (Texas)

2023 NFL Draft pick to be determined

Doak Walker Award winner in 2022

Led all running backs in 104 missed tackles forced in 2022

WR: Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (Cincinnati Bengals)

2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner

2019 consensus All-American

WR: Amari Cooper (Alabama)

No. 4 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft (Oakland Raiders)

2014 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner

Unanimous All-American in 2014

Heisman Trophy finalist

Slot: Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Miami Dolphins)

SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018

TE: Kyle Pitts (Florida)

No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Atlanta Falcons)

Highest drafted tight end in NFL history

Unanimous All-American and John Mackey Award winner in 2020

LT: Penei Sewell (Oregon)

No. 7 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft (Detroit Lions)

Outland Trophy winner and Morris Trophy winner in 2019

LG: Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame)

No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (Indianapolis Colts)

Unanimous All-American in 2017

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

No. 25 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (Baltimore Ravens)

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021

Unanimous All-American in 2021

RG: Frank Ragnow (Arkansas)

No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (Detroit Lions)

0 sacks allowed as a freshman

RT: Tristan Wirfs (Iowa)

No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019

First-team All-American in 2019

