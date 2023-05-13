Bijan Robinson among FanDuel’s best Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
The 2023 NFL Draft class was full of talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
Four wide receivers, three quarterbacks, two running backs and one tight end heard their names called in the first round. Several of those selections are in the running for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors for the 2023 season.
According to FanDuel, former Texas running back Bijan Robinson leads the way with the best odds to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award followed by the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Bryce Young.
Here’s a look at the players with the best odds to win the prestigious rookie award this season.
Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens - Wide Receiver
FanDuel Odds: +2000
No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers - Wide Receiver
FanDuel Odds: +1600
No. 21 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings - Wide Receiver
FanDuel Odds: +1600
No. 23 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions - Running Back
FanDuel Odds: +900
No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks - Wide Receiver
FanDuel Odds: +900
No. 20 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts - Quarterback
FanDuel Odds: +700
No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
CJ Stroud - Houston Texans - Quarterback
FanDuel Odds: +700
No. 2 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers - Quarterback
FanDuel Odds: +430
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons - Running Back
FanDuel Odds: +300
No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft