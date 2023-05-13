Bijan Robinson among FanDuel’s best Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

The 2023 NFL Draft class was full of talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Four wide receivers, three quarterbacks, two running backs and one tight end heard their names called in the first round. Several of those selections are in the running for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors for the 2023 season.

According to FanDuel, former Texas running back Bijan Robinson leads the way with the best odds to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award followed by the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Bryce Young.

Here’s a look at the players with the best odds to win the prestigious rookie award this season.

Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens - Wide Receiver

FanDuel Odds: +2000

No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers - Wide Receiver

FanDuel Odds: +1600

No. 21 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings - Wide Receiver

FanDuel Odds: +1600

No. 23 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions - Running Back

FanDuel Odds: +900

No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks - Wide Receiver

FanDuel Odds: +900

No. 20 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts - Quarterback

FanDuel Odds: +700

No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

CJ Stroud - Houston Texans - Quarterback

FanDuel Odds: +700

No. 2 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers - Quarterback

FanDuel Odds: +430

No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons - Running Back

FanDuel Odds: +300

No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

