Bigwood leads Camache in twinbill sweep of Clinton

Jun. 19—CAMANCHE — It took a while, but she did it in a big way.

Storm senior Kennady Bigwood smacked her first home run on Tuesday.

Not her first as a varsity player. Not as a high school player. The first ever, she confirmed while doing post-game maintenance on the pitching circle. She smiled.

It was in the second inning of the second game of Camanche's home doubleheader against Clinton. Ahead in the count, Bigwood's two-run bomb flew over the centerfield fence, giving the Storm a 4-run lead, which after a lot of back-and-forth was the margin of victory.

Camanche (6-12) swept the River Queens (2-23), winning 12-2 in the first game and 13-9 in the second.

The first game lasted four and a half innings, despite Clinton taking the early 2-run lead.

With Bigwood pitching for Camanche, Clinton 8th-grader Alaina Carpenter, who was on base because she was hit by a pitch, scored when freshman Emma Rodriguez reached because of an error at first. Then junior Isabel Hansen scored on a single by freshman Tucker Sechrest.

Bigwood escaped the inning by notching three of her five strikeouts in the game. That was the end of Clinton's offense. Bigwood later returned to the circle in relief in the second game to shut down Clinton's rally. In the end, she recorded two wins.

The Storm answered with 4 runs in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Annika Weber and senior Izabella Peters each singled in a run. Junior Abbi Nylin's single knocked in 2.

Camanche added 7 more in the second inning. Eighth-grader Kaitlyn Lathrop hit a 2-run single, and Weber, senior Adisen Edfors, senior Naomi Duke and junior Cianna Newman also collected RBIs. Edfors also hit a triple and Nylin a double in the inning.

In game 2, the young Clinton squad discovered its offense, although this time Camanche took the early lead, 6-0 after two innings. Peters singled in the first run in the first. Then in the second, a combination of walks and Clinton miscues gave Camanche two runs before Bigwood hit her two-run home run, followed by a run-scoring double by Edfors.

Clinton scored 2 runs in the third off Carpenter's double to left field. Camanche answered win the bottom of the inning when Weber scored on a sacrifice fly by Nylin.

In the fifth, with Camanche leading 7-2, Clinton had it's biggest inning, scoring 4 runs to get within 1. Rodriquez hit a two-run double. Sechrest and Hansen each had a run-scoring single.

Camanche rebuilt its lead with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning. McGarry worked a walk to push in 1. Then, Bigwood sent 3 home with a double.

In the sixth, Clinton cut the lead again, to 11-8. Carpenter scored Nevaeh Hart with a double. Rodriquez sent her home with a single.

Then Camanche responded, again, adding 2. Edfors scored on a fielder's choice ball hit by Duke. Peters, who reached on a double, scored on Weber's double.

Camanche's 13-8 didn't quite feel safe in the seventh. With one out, Hart hit a double to right center to score Joselyn Peterson. But a groundout and fly ball to center put the game to bed with Hart stranded on third base.

UP NEXT

Clinton returns to action with a doubleheader on Monday at Central DeWitt (6-19). The start time is 5 p.m.

Camanche will try to extend a win streak past two games for the first time this season when the Story host Maquoketa (5-13) in a doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.