Bigsby, Hall among top remaining NFL draft prospects

The exciting first round of the 2023 NFL draft has come to a close, which means that Friday could be a special day for two former Tigers.

Tank Bigsby and Derick Hall are the top prospects from Auburn in this year’s draft, and have a great chance to hear their names called during day two of the draft, which will cover the second and third rounds.

Ahead of Friday’s draft coverage, Pro Football Focus released their rankings for the 100 best available players. Bigsby and Hall were included in the list, in back-to-back order.

Bigsby is first by checking in at No. 55. Pro Football Focus shed light on one of Bigsby’s biggest obstacles during the 2022 season.

Bigsby was playing against a loaded hand more often than not behind Auburn’s offensive line. Of his 5.5 yards per carry this past season, 4.16 of them came after contact.

Next up at No. 56 is Hall. Pro Football Focus gives Hall a respectable description.

Hall is built like a Greek god, and he has reps that make him look like one, too. We just haven’t seen him develop a full array of pass-rushing moves just yet, as his pass-rushing grade plateaued after his sophomore year in 2020 (81.9, 82.1, 82.6).

Both players have been linked to several teams as potential landing spots. A recent draft simulation by Pro Football Network has Hall going 64th overall to the Chicago Bears, which would be the first pick of the third round. As for Bigsby, he is projected to go to the New York Giants with the 128th pick, which is day three territory in the fourth round.

Day two of the NFL draft begins Friday at 6 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

