Who is the biggest X-factor in SB LVIII? 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Total Access discusses their picks for the biggest X-factor in Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well on Sunday.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Trent Williams demanded a trade from the Washington Commanders in the aftermath of a cancer scare, and now he's playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Ahead of the team's arrival in Las Vegas, staffers sent ahead discovered the issue with the grass.
Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl four years ago.
San Francisco selected quarterback Brock Purdy with a compensatory pick.