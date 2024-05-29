Who is the biggest X-factor for the Raiders this season?

The Raiders have done a lot to quarterback-proof their roster this offseason. They’ve added a star defensive tackle to make their defense even stronger. They selected arguably the best tight end prospect in the last two decades in Round 1 and they added size and power to their offensive line.

However, for the Raiders to become a playoff contender in the AFC, they are going to need at least adequate play at the quarterback position. But who will be the Week 1 starter for Las Vegas? And what is their potential upside in this offense?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named each team’s biggest X-factor heading into the 2024 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than second-year QB Aidan O’Connell. Here is what the site had to say about the former Purdue star:

Aidan O’Connell was thrown into the fire a little sooner than the rookie fourth-rounder probably expected, with mixed results. His 65.9 PFF grade ranked 28th out of 38 quarterbacks, though there were some solid performances mixed in, particularly in his first game against the Chiefs, where he completed 23-of-33 passes for 248 yards and a score. He also made two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, forming an 83.7 passing grade. With all the big-name quarterbacks gone by the time the Raiders picked at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft, this quarterback job will be O’Connell’s to lose. And if he does underperform, the Raiders have probably the most competent backup quarterback in the league in Gardner Minshew.

It’s not unreasonable to think that O’Connell could be significantly better in Year 2 given his new offensive coordinator and all of the weapons surrounding him. Plus, he has some more experience under his belt and did perform well in multiple games last season.

O’Connell has the highest upside of the two quarterbacks on the roster, and his development will be key to Las Vegas’s long-term success. If O’Connell can play at or near an average level this year, there is no reason why the Raiders can’t be a playoff team. But if he struggles, the Raiders might have a hard time getting eight wins again this year.

