The biggest Wisconsin football recruiting news of the week

While the title of this recurring series is still clearly under construction, this is the first installment of a weekly check-in on all things Wisconsin football recruiting.

With a new coaching staff and an offseason sure to be full of changes on both sides of the ball, the pace of Wisconsin recruiting news will be fast and furious. Every week at BadgersWire, we will synthesize some of the biggest news of the week in one place for Badger fans.

What went down in one of the first full week’s of the Fickell tenure? A lot of Cincinnati talent making its way to Wisconsin. Here is a look at some of the biggest Wisconsin recruiting stories of the week:

Wisconsin had a visit from a key QB transfer target

Wisconsin is in the market for a quarterback, and the Badgers hosted Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers on campus this week. The former four-star recruit would be a massive get as Fickell and crew look to land a mobile quarterback for a new-look offense.

Wisconsin lands 2023 TE Tucker Ashcroft

A former Colorado commit, Ashcroft is a three-star prospect out of Seattle, Washington. He had offers from the likes of Michigan State, Washington State, and Air Force.

Wisconsin landed 2023 cornerback Jonas Duclona

The Badgers picked up a commitment from former Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona. He was one of a couple players who have already followed Fickell to Madison.

Story continues

Wisconsin lands four-star safety Braedyn Moore

Yet another Bearcat is following Fickell to Madison. A four-star prospect, Moore visited Madison this past weekend and made his decision shortly thereafter.

Wisconsin re-offers a key quarterback target

Blessed to be re-offered by the new coaching staff at the University of Wisconsin 🦡 @CoachPhilLongo @CoachFick All glory to God pic.twitter.com/aZpfhMiPkT — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 15, 2022

Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer remains Wisconsin’s top priority at the position in 2024.

Wisconsin hosts another transfer quarterback

Wisconsin will be hosting Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong this weekend for an official visit. He started for multiple seasons at Virginia and would be a solid option at quarterback for next season.

Wisconsin lands a three-star linebacker

The Badgers landed three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro earlier this week. The Connecticut native held offers from the likes of Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Minnesota.

Wisconsin has a former four-star DL on campus

The Badgers welcomed Elijah Jeudy onto campus this week. He had a final offer list of Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Tennessee before initially signing with the Aggies.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire