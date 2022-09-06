Biggest winners from CFP expansion & a new Clemson QB battle

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to discuss one of the biggest college football storylines to date; the CFP expansion to 12 teams. They detail who this impacts the most, the benefits of non-neutral site playoff games, and what happens to the bowls after the expansion takes place. Additionally, Knockout Dragout is back, along with another installment of People’s Court.

2:30 CFP Expansion Parameters

9:50 The benefits of the CFP expansion

21:40 The case for Notre Dame to remain independent

26:05 Key figures behind the expansion

27:56 The impact on the SEC with CFP expansion

32:20 Home playoff games

48:17 Possible revenue shares

51:50 Knockout Dragout

1:04:29 People’s Court

