Biggest winners from CFP expansion & a new Clemson QB battle
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to discuss one of the biggest college football storylines to date; the CFP expansion to 12 teams. They detail who this impacts the most, the benefits of non-neutral site playoff games, and what happens to the bowls after the expansion takes place. Additionally, Knockout Dragout is back, along with another installment of People’s Court.
2:30 CFP Expansion Parameters
9:50 The benefits of the CFP expansion
21:40 The case for Notre Dame to remain independent
26:05 Key figures behind the expansion
27:56 The impact on the SEC with CFP expansion
32:20 Home playoff games
48:17 Possible revenue shares
51:50 Knockout Dragout
1:04:29 People’s Court
