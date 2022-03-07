Biggest winners from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, and this year’s draft class showed off an incredible combination of speed and athleticism.

While there may have been a handful of players who didn’t quite live up to the hype this week in Indianapolis, the vast majority of the surprises were pleasant, as top prospects and sleepers alike made a positive impression on league scouts and decision-makers.

Who made the most of their trip to Lucas Oil Stadium this week?

Here are our picks for the biggest winners from this year’s event:

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

While there might have been some debate about this year’s top quarterback prospect, Willis’ performance should put that to rest. He showed off his best-in-class arm talent during on-field drills, and though he opted not to run the 40-yard dash, the film tells us he’s also the most athletic prospect in this year’s crop of quarterbacks. It sounds like he impressed NFL teams during the interview process, as well. Say what you want about his level of competition, but Willis has elite traits that no other quarterback in this year’s class can boast.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another passer who reportedly impressed NFL teams during the interview portion of this year’s combine, Ridder also showed off his athleticism with a 4.52 40-yard dash, by far the fastest of anyone at the position who ran. He was solid in passing drills, showing adequate arm strength, along with touch and accuracy to every level of the field. This year’s quarterback class is a wide-open race, and Ridder positioned himself well moving forward.

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Hall was already a favorite among many in this year’s running back class, but his combine performance should make him the runaway top player on everyone’s board at the position. With impressive jumps to go along with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, Hall looked explosive and athletic after measuring at 5-11 and 217 pounds. He was incredibly productive throughout his career for the Cyclones, and his athletic profile bodes well for his chances of doing the same at the next level.

Story continues

RB Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The combine is a chance for small-school prospects to prove themselves among the best prospects in the country, and that’s exactly what Strong did. He tied for the fastest 40-yard dash of any running back (4.37), and turned in impressive jumps, as well. He may have been flying under the radar before, but that elite speed and explosiveness will have him moving up the draft board.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Rutgers

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pacheco was the other running back who ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash, and though his jumps weren’t as impressive as Strong’s, that kind of elite speed at 216 pounds (compared to Strong’s 207) made his time even more eye-popping. He’ll be another sleeper prospect moving up the running back rankings after what he did in Indy.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watson already had plenty of buzz coming off an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, but he blew that out of the water with his combine performance. After measuring in at 6-4 and 208 pounds, Watson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, to go along with big numbers in the broad and vertical jumps. Once considered a mid-round sleeper, Watson could be knocking on the door of the first round after this outing.

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Another pass-catcher who showed off impressive speed and athleticism for his size, Pierce ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at 6-3, 211 pounds. Compare that with a 40.5-inch vertical leap, and solid numbers in his other drills, and you’ve got the recipe for a well-rounded athlete who should be coming off the board much higher than originally expected.

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Austin was expected to light up the track, and while he certainly did, it was his overall performance in just about every drill that should have NFL teams moving him up the board. He finished top-three among wide receivers in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump, while turning in the position’s fastest times in both the 3-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle. Austin may be undersized, but he’s a quick and explosive receiver who will make big plays at the next level.

TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Already one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft, Woods impressed in Indy with a rare blend of size and athleticism that jumps out on film. After measuring at 6-7 and just shy of 260 pounds, Woods proceeded to run the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any tight end (4.61), and led the group with 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He looked natural as a pass-catcher in receiving drills, and should have NFL teams drooling over his potential.

OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

One of this year’s more underrated blockers, Strange made his presence known at Lucas Oil Stadium, putting up some of the most impressive athletic numbers we saw from any offensive lineman. He was among the leaders in his position group at multiple drills, and led all offensive linemen with a 10-foot broad jump. Strange proved he has the physical tools to hang with the best players in the country.

OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another underrated blocker who impressed this week, Tom also finished among the best offensive lineman in multiple drills, finishing top-five or better in five different categories. Pair that with a sub-5.0 40-yard dash and a strong effort in the positional drills, and you’ve got a recipe for an interior blocker who will be rising up the board in the coming weeks.

DE Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It’s impressive enough for any prospect to run a 4.36 40-yard dash, but for Barno to do it at 6-5 and 246 pounds? That’s just ridiculous. He added a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump (best among defensive ends), as well as a 37-inch vertical jump. With his frame and athleticism, Barno will be an intriguing prospect that every defensive coordinator will be clamoring for on draft weekend.

DE Travon Walker, Georgia

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Walker was already widely considered a first-round lock heading into combine week, but his performance entrenched him in the top-10 conversation. He backed up his dominant film from this past season with a well-rounded performance, showing off rare athleticism in just about every drill. With that kind of athletic ability and versatility, it won’t be surprising if he’s a top-10 pick.

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

After what we saw from Davis this week, it’s not out of the question to consider him the best pound-for-pound athlete in this entire draft. At 6-6, 341 pounds, Davis turned in a ridiculous 4.78 40-yard dash (2nd among defensive linemen), and his broad jump of 10 feet and three inches was nearly a full foot longer than anyone else at the position. Throw in the second-best vertical leap (32 inches), and you’ve got a recipe for one of the most rare prospects we’ve ever seen, and a top-15 lock.

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

In case you haven’t noticed, we’ve arrived at the national champions portion of this article, where the Georgia Bulldogs defense dominates just like they did all year in 2021. Wyatt’s performance was incredible in its own right, including a position-best 4.77 40-yard dash at 6-3, 304 pounds. He was top-five in the vertical jump, and top-three in the broad jump, looking athletic and fluid in positional drills. He and Davis will be battling to be the first interior defenders off the board.

LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a small-school prospect runs the fastest 40-yard dash of anyone in his position group, that’s a big win. Andersen did just that, pacing the linebackers with a time of 4.42 seconds, after measuring in over 6-3 and 243 pounds. He was also top-five at his position in the broad jump, showing off an impressive combination of speed and explosiveness, especially for his size.

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, this isn’t even the last Bulldog you’ll find on this list. Making sure he wasn’t outdone by his Georgia teammates, Tindall impressed with a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6-2, 230 pounds, to go along with an incredible 42-inch vertical leap and a top-five finish in the broad jump. While there was more buzz about other UGA linebackers coming into this week, Tindall announced his own presence with authority.

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Another intriguing sleeper heading into this week, Woolen’s performance won’t allow any NFL team to stash him as a mid-round target in this year’s draft. After measuring in at an imposing 6-4 and 205 pounds (with nearly 34-inch arms), Woolen ran a ridiculous 4.26 in the 40-yard dash, and turned in the best vertical leap of any cornerback in attendance (42 inches). A converted wide receiver, Woolen is still far from a finished product, but his rare combination of size and athleticism should have him off the board in the top 50 picks.

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Another small-schooler from Texas who balled out in Indy, McCollum measured in at 6-2 and just under 200 pounds, then got straight to work. His 4.33 40-yard dash was the third-fastest among corners, while his 39.5-inch vertical leap was only second to Woolen. He led all corners with an 11-foot broad jump, and was the only player at the position to run the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

When you barely miss the 40-yard dash record, you make this list. Barnes clocked a blazing 4.23, coming just shy of John Ross’ combine record of 4.22 from just a few years ago. The entire Baylor defensive backfield will be well-represented on draft weekend, and Barnes just put his own stamp on that loaded class.

S Nick Cross, Maryland

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Cross was one of many safety prospects who made the most of their trip to Indy this week, turning in an elite performance. He led all safeties with a 4.34 40-yard dash at 6-0, 212 pounds, and finished top-four in both the broad jump and vertical jump. His film shows a versatile defender who is just as comfortable in coverage as he is stopping the run, and his combine numbers should boost him into a Day 2 selection.

S JT Woods, Baylor

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

While Jalen Pitre was the Baylor safety getting more attention heading into the combine (and with good reason), it was Woods who stole the show Sunday. His 4.36 40-yard dash tied for second-best among safeties, and he led the group with a vertical leap of 39.5 inches. Throw in a top-four finish in the broad jump, and you’ve got a well-rounded performance from a fast-rising defender.

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It’s only fitting to close out this list with yet another Georgia defender. At 6-2 and just under 200 pounds, Cine ran a 4.37 40-yard dash (5th-best among safeties), a 36.5-inch vertical leap (tied for 5th-best), and led all safeties with a a broad jump of just over 11 feet. He also reportedly impressed teams throughout the interview process, as well. Cine was already considered a potential Day 2 pick before the combine, but his performance in Indy should lock him into the second round.

1

1