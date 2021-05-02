Biggest winners from the 2021 NFL draft

Well, that was fun.

Another three-day circus has come and gone, as the 2021 NFL draft return to some level of normalcy. There were hugs and boos for Roger Goodell, cheers and jeers from the Cleveland faithful, and more than a few picks that made us all go, “Who?”

Before we get to the 2022 rankings and mock drafts (you know you want them), let’s look back at who won big in this year’s draft:

Zach Wilson

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Not only was Wilson the first pick off the board after no-brainer No. 1 Trevor Lawrence, the Jets spent their next three selections rebuilding the offense around him at just about every position. They traded up ahead of the division-rival Patriots to land a top-10 prospect in offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, gave Wilson an explosive pass-catcher in Elijah Moore, and stole a three-down back in Michael Carter in the fourth round. The rookie quarterback already has more to work with than Sam Darnold ever did.

Chicago Bears

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy know they're running out of time to save their respective jobs, but they may have reset their clock a bit by making a couple of bold moves in the first two rounds. Trading up for Justin Fields was a huge win, landing the No. 2 quarterback in this year's loaded class, and getting him outside of the top 10 picks. Moving up for a first-round talent in Teven Jenkins, who can play either guard or tackle, was another wise course of action. They got some value with their late-round picks, too, but those first two picks could be exactly what the Bears need to put them over the top in the NFC North.

Sam Darnold

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Darnold may not have gotten the help he needed to be successful in New York, but it doesn't look like that'll be the case in Carolina. After spending their top pick on a corner (instead of Justin Fields or Mac Jones), the Panthers made their commitment to Darnold even more clear by loading up on offensive talent in the following rounds. The four-pick run of Terrace Marshall Jr., Brady Christensen, Tommy Tremble and Chuba Hubbard was a score for Darnold, as were the late-round additions of Shi Smith and Deonte Brown. Oh, and he's still got Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore.

Cleveland Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Every year, there's at least one team's draft class that becomes my favorite because it looks like they made all the picks based on my board. This year, it's the Browns' haul, which started off with a home-run in Greg Newsome II, and then featured a wise trade-up to stop the nonsensical fall of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Anthony Schwartz might immediately be the new fastest man in the NFL, and they just crushed value on Day 3. My favorite pick? Stealing Demetric Felton with their final selection in the sixth round. A fantastic class for GM Andrew Berry, and it wasn't even the best thing to happen to him this weekend.

Urban Meyer

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Meyer came out of retirement and finally dipped his toes into the NFL coaching world for many reasons, but Trevor Lawrence was obviously the biggest. Throw in a ton of cap space, and a truckload of early picks to build around their new franchise quarterback, and Meyer couldn't ask for a better opportunity for him to find the same success in the pros that he enjoyed at the college level. There may have been a couple of reaches in his first draft class, but they were balanced out by some Day 3 bargains. This team got a lot better this weekend, and they were already more talented than most teams that are picking No. 1 overall. They're gonna be fun to watch for a long time.

Alabama Recruiting

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Another year, another shining example of why the best high school football recruits in the country should all go play for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide had six players picked in the first round, tying the legendary 2004 Miami Hurricanes for the most ever. Saban and his crew shouldn't need any help at this point convincing top prep talent to choose them over any other program in the country, but this weekend simply reinforced what they should already know.

Lamar Jackson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The thing that's holding the Ravens' passing game back isn't any limitation on Lamar Jackson's part as a passer, but rather the team's lack of a big, physical wide receiver who can win contested catches and dominate in the red zone. Baltimore finally got that guy with first-round pick Rashod Bateman, then gave Jackson more help up front with Ben Cleveland. Throw in the Day 3 steal of Tylan Wallace, another receiver who is open even when he's covered, and Jackson got the help he needs to make sure this offense maintains a healthy balance between run and pass.

Kyle Trask

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

If there's one thing Trask knows how to do, it's being a good backup for a while, and then making the most of his opportunity once he's finally called upon. That'll be the story again for the Gators quarterback at the pro level, and while he's waiting for his chance, he'll get to learn being the GOAT in Tom Brady down in Tampa Bay. The Bucs didn't have any glaring needs in this draft, so now was the perfect time to grab a young passer to groom behind Brady for a couple of years. Trask is a perfect fit for Bruce Arians' offense, and he might get a Super Bowl ring before ever throwing a meaningful pass in the NFL. Not a bad gig.

