The biggest variable in Pac-12 football for 2023

There is plenty to choose from when considering the most important variable in Pac-12 football for the 2023 college football season. Washington and Oregon both have defenses which need to prove, much like USC’s, that they’re ready to shoulder the workload and contain opponents enough to win games.

Utah is highly respected throughout the Pac-12 as the two-time defending champion of the conference, but there are concerns the Utes have lost too much quality personnel from their 2022 Rose Bowl roster.

UCLA might rise or fall depending on how incoming quarterback Dante Moore is able to perform. If he lives up to the hype, the Bruins could be more dangerous than previously (or currently) expected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

USC’s big variable might be how well the defensive line plays — not just because that position group is so important, but because Bear Alexander might change the equation for that group under coordinator Alex Grinch.

Yet, there’s another variable which might tower over all others in the Pac-12 on the gridiron this fall.

Jonathan Smith bet big on D.J. Uiagalelei, the transfer from Clemson, as his starting quarterback. If Smith can correct Uiagalelei’s throwing yips and turn him into a top-tier passer, Oregon State has so many other great pieces on its roster. The Beavers could go from a fourth- or fifth-place team to second place. The Beavers could face USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Uiagalelei might be the biggest variable in the Pac-12 this season.

More #WeAreUnited!

One athlete's view of #WeAreUnited: defining real progress

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire