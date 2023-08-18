Biggest trap game on every Big Ten football team’s schedule in 2023

There are a number of different reasons a game on a football schedule could be considered a trap game. It could be a sneaky upset alert against a team flying under the radar after a tough season. Or it could just be a tough road trip stuck in the middle of a couple of big games. Or it could simply be almost any game situated directly in front of a big rivalry matchup with big stakes on the table.

This year’s Big Ten football schedule has a number of trap game situations to be aware of, and just about every Big Ten school has a trap or two to watch out for this season.

Here is a look at which game on each Big Ten team’s schedule could be the biggest trap game of the year.

Illinois: Week 4 vs. Florida Atlantic

Date: Sept. 23

A week after a Big Ten opener at home against Penn State and a week before a road trip to Illinois, the defending Big Ten West Division champions, Illinois will host Florida Atlantic. That could be a potentially dangerous game if the Illini are not careful, although they should be able to hold off any upset bid by the Owls. But FAU is coming in with a new head coach in Tom Herman, and may not be a pushover.

Indiana: Week 8 vs. Rutgers

Date: Oct. 21

This could be a long season for the Indiana Hoosiers, but one game that will be one of the more likely wins could be a home game against Rutgers in October. But the home game comes right between big road challenges at Michigan the week before and at Penn State the week after. If there is a such thing as a trap game for Indiana, this would be the perfect recipe for it.

Iowa: Week 3 vs. Western Michigan

Date: Sept. 16

Iowa doesn’t have a great option for a potential trap game the way the schedule lines up. The Hawkeyes get Wisconsin and Minnesota in back0-to-back games in October, and Illinois and Nebraska in consecutive weeks in November to close out the year. So the only choice to make here has to be the Western Michigan game a week after facing in-state rival Iowa State and a week before playing Penn State, with both contests on the road.

Maryland: Week 7 vs. Illinois

Date: Oct. 14

Maryland is considered a bit of a wild card factor in the Big Ten this season. The Terrapins may be a team that can win any game on their schedule, including games against Penn State and Michigan in College PArk in November. But they could also blow a game they probably should win. That’s where this Illinois game comes into play.

Illinois will have a solid defense after a strong 2022 season. This home game against the Illini is also a week after visiting Ohio State, leading to the potential for an Ohio State effect for the Terrapins.

Michigan: Week 12 at Maryland

Date: Nov. 18

As just mentioned, Maryland has some of the ingredients needed to be considered a bit of a wild card team in the Big Ten this season. And potentially taking down Michigan in College Park a week before the Wolverines host bitter rival Ohio State is the textbook definition of a potential trap for Michigan. Throw in the fact Michigan will be coming off a road game at Penn State the week before, and this could prove to be a very challenging November slate for the two-time defending Big Ten champions.

Michigan State: Week 7 at Rutgers

Date: Oct. 14

Michigan State is looking to turn things around in 2023 after a disappointing 2022 season. It is possible the Spartans could reach their bye week with two losses already on the books, and opening up after the bye week at Rutgers a week before hosting Michigan seems like a dangerous spot for this Spartans team if the year starts slowly.

Minnesota: Week 2 vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: Sept. 9

Will Minnesota be getting their trap game out of the way early on this season? The Gophers open the year in a Big Ten tilt at home against Nebraska and then they head to North Carolina to face Drake Maye and the Tar Heels in Week 3. But tucked between those two games is a home game against an Eastern Michigan team coming off a nine-win season. This may be the best trap game scenario for Minnesota, although a road trip to Purdue before visiting Ohio State and hosting Wisconsin to close out the regular season could be worth consideration.

Nebraska: Week 8 vs. Northwestern

Date: Oct. 21

In all fairness, Nebraska‘s schedule does not have an obvious pick to be considered a trap game. If there is one to be included, it might as well be the home game after the bye week, although the Wildcats may not be the same kind of Northwestern program that has given Nebraska its fair share of struggles over the years (like last year). Expect Nebraska to get the win, but will it be a dominant win? That’s probably the only thing worth wondering.

Northwestern: Week 6 vs. Howard

Date: Oct. 7

When you have won just three combined games over the past two seasons, there are no real trap games for your program. This is the case for Northwestern, which will hope for a homecoming win against FCS Howard this season. This game comes a week after hosting Penn State and a week before the bye week. This is close as to a trap game situation as Northwestern will have this season.

Ohio State: Week 12 vs. Minnesota

Date: Nov. 18

Ohio State could be riding high in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff hunt by the time the middle of November comes around. And with the big game the following week at Micigan on the horizon, Minnesota could be the perfect team to catch Ohio State by surprise and throw a wrench in all of the big plans in Columbus. Minnesota’s passing game could be dynamic this season, so they could potentially get into a track meet with the Buckeyes if Ohio State is not careful.

Penn State: Week 10 at Maryland

Date: Nov. 18

Penn State’s early game at Illinois is a worthy candidate for a trap game, but the game later in the year at Maryland is setup even better for the trap game. Penn State hosts Michigan the following week but is walking into a revenge game situation in College Park against a potentially dangerous passing game. Penn State has handled the Terrapins the past two seasons, but this year could be a much closer contest.

Purdue: Week 5 vs. Illinois

Date: Sept. 30

Purdue has a four-game stretch that includes matchups with preseason top-25 teams Wisconsin, Iowa, and Ohio State from late September into mid-October. Between a home game against Wisconsin and a road game at Iowa, two key division battles, is another pivotal Big Ten West matchup at home against Illinois.

Rutgers: Week 8 at Indiana

Date: Oct. 21

One look at the schedule for Rutgers doesn’t reveal a true trap game. Its’ FCS opponent, Wagner, is coming off a 1-win season in 2022 and could be the perfect game stuck between matchups with Micigan and Wisconsin. Non-conference games against Temple and Virginia Tech are lined up early and the back end of the schedule is pretty consistent. So the road trip to Bloomington to face Indiana right before the bye week is probably the best option on the table, giving us a trap game vs. trap game situation between Rutgers and Indiana.

Wisconsin: Week 8 at Illinois

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois could be a great trap team option for a number of schools this season. They may be the biggest trap on Wisconsin‘s schedule as well. Wisconsin’s road trip to Illinois comes between big home games against Iowa and Ohio State, and the Illini will have an experienced defense to make things difficult for the Badgers.

