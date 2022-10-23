Who is the biggest threat to Eagles in NFC? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "GameDay Morning" crew shares which NFC teams they think are the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club. If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV. [more]
Before the season, the Broncos were viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Now? Not. In fact, with Russell Wilson injured and the 2-4 Broncos underdogs at home today to the Jets, they now might be sellers at the trade deadline. The Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry [more]
The Cowboys lost to the Eagles on Sunday, and two key Cowboys players lost some money for their actions during the game. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flexing over and talking to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs [more]
