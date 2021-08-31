Who is the biggest threat to Chiefs in the AFC? 'NFL Total Access'
'NFL Total Access' crew discusses who is the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Meyer said he was "choked up" when he spoke to Minshew after the trade.
When former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson went undrafted in April, several teams were interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent, and he cashed in by signing with the Browns and getting a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed. But that didn’t guarantee him a roster spot. And [more]
The Cowboys owner confirms which "bubble player" will make the team, silver linings from an 0-4 preseason, and Dez Bryant going to a rival? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Is newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew an eventual replacement for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, or neither?
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high-school coach in Nashville, is attempting damage control after a physical altercation with a player.
Tracking the cuts made by the Green Bay Packers to get the roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.
From receiver Gunner Olszewski to kicker Quinn Nordin.
Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.
It was all the talk in Pittsburgh on Monday, with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the only one not talking about the fight that broke out during practice. Tomlin feigned ignorance when asked about the brouhaha between receiver Chase Claypool and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports multiple players confirmed the [more]
This isn't the first time Le'Veon Bell has been linked to AFC North rivals.
Let's see how all three phases performed during the Falcons' preseason finale against the Browns.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley put on a show Saturday night, reminding every other NFL team why they should have drafted him
Scott Pianowski is joined by Pat Daugherty of NBC Sports Edge to discuss the fallout from JK Dobbins' knee injury and more on the latest podcast.
The Patriots could be looking at a large chunk of time without Stephon Gilmore.
With the final roster deadline looming, we're tracking the Bears' cuts as they trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.
With final NFL roster cuts due Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Patriots reportedly are gauging interest in a trade for their defensive linemen.
This latest stunt by Smith-Schuster is hard to justify.
Our Jeff Risdon with his post-preseason prediction of the initial Browns 53-man roster
With the regular season and cut deadline both drawing near, NFL teams had one last chance to get a closer look at players and settle position battles.
Here's a quick rundown of what we know after the #49ers win over the Raiders.