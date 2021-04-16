Who is the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC? ESPN’s Louis Riddick says the Colts

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
Despite being on the losing end of Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs are still widely viewed as the top team in the AFC conference. But could a new challenger emerge during the 2021 NFL season that could rival the Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC?

The Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game last season, so they’re an obvious choice. Some people believe that the Cleveland Browns had a great offseason and are ready to take the next step in the conference. There’s another team getting some love ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, though.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, “Monday Night Football” commentator and analyst Louis Riddick that he thinks the Indianapolis Colts are the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC conference.

“I think it’s going to be the Indianapolis Colts who provide the greatest challenge to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC because they have a lot of things going for them right now as far as culture in Indianapolis, as far as personnel in Indianapolis,” Riddick said.

Culture is certainly a great start and they’ve certainly built it in Indy. Chiefs fans also know all too well about the talent they’ve been able to acquire under General Manager Chris Ballard, who used to be executive in the Chiefs’ front office. The Colts are just a few seasons removed from being playoff contenders, back when Andrew Luck was still quarterbacking the team. Can Carson Wentz provide the same spark for their offense, though? That’s the thing that Riddick is wondering.

“Now the question is whether Frank Reich and one person in particular that being Carson Wentz can go ahead and put the cherry on top of this great program that they are putting together there,” Riddick continued. “Because if he can get himself right mentally, if they do provide him with the kind of structure and support and not enable him to circumvent the normal process by which a quarterback should go through in terms of being a leader of the organization. But if they can get him on the right track, this team is very dangerous because they have a great team-building philosophy there and they already have a great locker room with a lot of good players. And I think they are set up for the long haul.”

There’s a lot of optimism that Reich can get Wentz playing some of his best football as he did back when the two were together on the Philadelphia Eagles. That remains to be seen and will likely be the key as to whether the Colts truly have a shot at competing in the AFC this season and moving forward.

