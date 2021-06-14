Roundtable: Biggest threat to Chiefs in AFC?

The Telegraph

Anthony Joshua believes his hopes of facing Tyson Fury are over, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Last month, plans for an all-British heavyweight showdown were dashed when a legal ruling in the United States wrecked a proposed fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14. An arbitration hearing upheld claims from fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder that he was contractually owed a third fight with WBC champion Fury, with Joshua then labelling his countryman a "fraud" on Twitter. It means Joshua will now