Biggest takeaways from Titans’ Week 8 win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans had to overcome plenty of adversity in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, as the team was marred by a poor start and several mistakes that made things more difficult.

Adding to that, Derrick Henry was only able to muster up 2.4 yards per carry en route to finishing with a season-low 68 rushing yards, something most would assume would be their death knell in any game.

But the Titans found a way to win again thanks to the some huge plays on both sides of the ball, and in the process Tennessee has all but buried the biggest threat to their AFC South crown.

Showing their resiliency and grabbing a stranglehold on the division are just two of the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ Week 8 win over the Colts.

Let’s see what else we can draw from this all-important divisional win that took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Another resilient showing

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

If you had told me the Titans would spot the Colts 14 points, have a ton of penalties and have just 68 rushing yards from Derrick Henry, I would have probably said this team would lose.

But as we’ve seen time and time again, the Titans were able to overcome it all en route to a victory, further showing that they are never truly out of a game no matter how bad things get.

A.J. Brown comes up big again

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

A major reason why the Titans were able to overcome a down game from Henry was because of Brown, who once again came up big in a big spot.

Brown finished with a career-high 155 receiving yards, and his 57-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter got the Titans going offensively.

After a slow start to the season, Brown has been at his best in the Titans’ three-biggest games of 2021, with a combined 25 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Colts.

Superstar players step up in the biggest spots, and Brown has done just that in each of the last three weeks.

Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill both banged-up

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans didn’t come out of their Week 8 game against the Colts unscathed, as both Henry and Ryan Tannehill were banged-up.

Henry suffered a foot injury in the first half that looked to be bothering him throughout, and as it turns out the injury might be a season-ender, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Let’s hope that is not the case.

Tannehill looked shaken up a few times himself, but said he’d be fine after the game.

Defense makes plays when it matters most

Syndication: The Tennessean

It isn’t always pretty like it was in Week 7, but the Titans’ defense continues to come up with big stops and turnovers when this team needs it most.

After getting shelled to start the game, the Titans came up with a huge fourth-down stop on the Colts’ third possession that could have been the difference in the game with Indy up 14-0 at the time.

We also saw redemption for two members of the secondary in Kevin Byard and Elijah Molden. Molden was torched twice on the opening drive, leading to a Colts touchdown, and Byard’s pass interference at the end of regulation allowed Indy to force the game to overtime.

However, Molden was in the right place at the right time to nab his pick-six late in the fourth quarter to give the Titans the lead, and Byard came up with his own interception in overtime to setup the Titans’ game-winning field goal.

Tennessee’s unit was also effective on third downs, holding the Colts to just 7-of-16 in that area.

We think this group is ultimately capable of better, but this bend-but-don’t-break approach, with big plays in big spots, will more often than not be enough for the Titans to win.

Titans need to clean up the DPIs

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

If you just looked at the box score and saw the Titans’ 11 penalties for 161 yards, you’d just assume it was an undisciplined game for head coach Mike Vrabel’s group.

While the Titans are certainly to blame for most of them and need to clean things up, there were some shoddy calls mixed in, like the unnecessary roughness penalty on Jeffery Simmons, for example.

Regardless, the Titans handed the Colts a pair of touchdowns thanks to pass interferences that probably could have been avoided. This unit can ill-afford to give up points like that on a regular basis.

Titans have a stranglehold on division

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans now have a commanding lead over their biggest threat for the AFC South, the Colts.

With the win on Sunday, the Titans own a three-game lead, but also have the head-to-head tie-breaker for the division, which means the Colts have to finish one game better than Tennessee.

It would take a monumental collapse for the Titans, a team that also sits atop the conference, to not win the division in 2021.

