Biggest takeaways from Titans’ Week 3 win over Raiders

Staring down the barrel of an 0-3 start, the Tennessee Titans faced a must-win situation against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nashville on Sunday.

Titans fans have been used to their team stepping up and winning when its back is against the wall the last few years, but nobody knew what to expect after what we saw from Tennessee over the first two games.

What fans got was a glimpse of the offense we had seen in 2019 and 2020 in the first half, and them more of the same 2022 Titans in the second half.

Thankfully, the defense did just enough to overcome a no-show effort from the offense in the second half and helped secure a 24-22 win for the Titans, which also helped get Tennessee out of the cellar in the AFC South.

The Titans’ Jekyll and Hyde performance is just one of seven takeaways from the team’s Week 3 victory over the Raiders.

