Biggest takeaways from Titans’ Week 12 win over Colts

In a game that the Tennessee Titans absolutely needed, they laid the hammer on their division rival Indianapolis Colts in order to retake sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

All offseason, Mike Vrabel preached about the importance of being able to host some playoff games in the future. Going into the final month of the season, Tennessee’s 45-26 victory over the Colts helps it take a giant step towards making that vision into a reality.

The Titans are now an impressive 8-3 and in the driver’s seat for their first division title since the 2008 season.

With all that said, let’s take a deeper dive into the three biggest takeaways following Sunday’s dominant Titans victory.

Titans' offense is Super Bowl-caliber

The Titans put on a clinic in their 19-point victory over the Colts, particularly during the first half where they really put the game out of reach for Indianapolis. The Titans dropped a whopping 35 points in the first 30-minutes of play against a stout Colts defense. Similarly to the Titans, Indy was missing several key contributors but Tennessee went on to take advantage of the Colts’ absences. Tennessee especially took advantage in the running game where Derrick Henry seemed like he was going to set historic numbers by the end of the day. Henry had an absurd 140 yards and three touchdowns at halftime. https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1333133547557646336?s=21 The former Heisman winner eventually cooled off in the second half but ended up finishing with 178 yards on top of his three first-half touchdowns. The King was not the only one who had themselves a day. Ryan Tannehill was methodical and took what the defense gave him while they often sold out to try and stop Henry. His top two receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, came up huge all day long. They combined for 168 yards on seven catches and one incredible touchdown by Brown. https://twitter.com/bleacherreport/status/1333116624778506241?s=21 I know people tend to try and make this a one or the other thing, but there really is no need to do so. What Tennessee has going on with the combination of Tannehill and Henry is special. It’s time for Titans fans everywhere to appreciate this elite tandem for what they are together rather than nitpicking every little thing they do wrong. Make no mistake about it, this Titans team that showed up today, and for the majority of the season, could go toe-to-toe with anyone. This could be the team that makes that championship dream come true for Titans fans everywhere and every fan should enjoy this ride while it lasts.

Current O-line group needs to stick

Coming into the day, the Titans were on their third left tackle, and their starting left guard and center were also banged up. There was no real need to worry about Rodger Saffold or Ben Jones, as you knew they were going to handle their own regardless. However, no one had any real idea how David Quessenberry would do in his first career start after Ty Sambrailo joined Taylor Lewan on Injured Reserve. Quessenberry has a remarkable story if you don’t know by now. He lost three years of football due to his battle with cancer that he thankfully won. After getting his football career back on track and making the Titans' roster, he eventually caught a touchdown against the Colts in a Week 2 loss back in 2019. But after that lone highlight, his playing time practically diminished completely as the year went on. Quessenberry got his chance last week and looked like he belonged in the small sample size. In Week 12, we got a real sample size and the San Jose State product did not disappoint. He held his own and significantly helped Henry in having his monster first half, while also contributing to keeping Tannehill clean for the majority of the game. This performance was one that Quessenberry admitted he was proud of and said the performance combined with the win easily topped the touchdown catch in 2019. https://twitter.com/tdavenport_nfl/status/1333169072079564800?s=21 Regardless of whether or not the Titans have a first-rounder in Isaiah Wilson, who is seemingly getting closer to playing, Quessenberry has earned the right to stay in the lineup until he proves otherwise.

Defense got Mike Vrabel's message loud and clear

Earlier in the week, Titans safety Kevin Byard said that head coach Mike Vrabel had showed the entire unit plays from their last meeting with Indianapolis where they were getting physically manhandled. Byard said that it lit a fire under everyone in the room and he promised we would see a different unit this time around. That promise was well kept. Tennessee was clearly the superior and more physical team on both sides of the ball from the start on Sunday. One of the Achilles' heels for a historically bad Titans defense early in the year was their inability to get off the field on third downs. It cannot be overstated just how much Mike Vrabel and Shane Bowen have drastically gotten this unit to improve their third-down defense ever since they got rid of some of the dead weight on the team. That was extremely evident in this game, the Titans held the Colts to converting just 38 percent of their third downs on the day (5-for-13). The Titans’ defense has caught a ton of heat all year long but it has slowly but surely come along at the right time of year. This unit will never be the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or anything close to that, but if Tennessee’s defense can continue to trend upward in order to complement their explosive offense, this Titans team will be scary for any opponent come playoff time.