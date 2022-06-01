Biggest takeaways from Titans’ second open session of OTAs

The Tennessee Titans had their second open session of organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday, so we got our latest look at the team’s players in action.

Of course, this is still the voluntary portion of OTAs; however, the Titans will begin the mandatory portion of their offseason program on June 14, with mandatory minicamp.

From here, the Titans have five more sessions of voluntary OTAs (June 2, June 6-9), but head coach Mike Vrabel revealed the team may not use all of them. The next session open to the media will be on Tuesday, June 7.

For the first time since having issues finishing practices, Titans wide receiver and 2022 first-round pick, Treylon Burks, addressed the situation, albeit with little detail. He did say the team is keeping the situation “in house.”

Burks was once again limited at practice on Wednesday. That’s just one of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Notable absences

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Derrick Henry, Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Nate Davis, Denico Autry, and Jeffery Simmons were not in attendance at the voluntary session again today…”

Kevin Byard, Geoff Swaim in attendance

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Safety Kevin Byard and tight end Geoff Swaim, who weren’t present for last week’s voluntary OTAs, were back on the practice field on Wednesday.”

Treylon Burks limited again (and speaks)

Once again, Treylon Burks would be best described as limited. Participated in some but not all individual and team drills. But would also add that he seemed to do more than the first open OTA. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 1, 2022

Treylon Burks getting work done today. He didn’t take part in the middle WR drill, but did finish practice getting several team reps #Titans pic.twitter.com/cDaevCD1Qv — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 1, 2022

Check out Burks’ comments here.

Malik Willis sees more reps than Logan Woodside

One thing noticeable today: Very few reps for Logan Woodside. Lots for Tannehill, Willis. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 1, 2022

More on Malik Willis

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Quarterback Malik Willis has been getting some reps in split periods, with the starters on one side of the field and back-ups on the other. Willis connected with tight end Chig Okonkwo in one jog-through period, but he threw behind Okonkwo on another pass.”

Dillon Radunz working mostly at RT

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel said @DillonRadunz has been working primarily at right tackle so far, but he could kick inside if needed.

Vrabel said Radunz's conditioning level is good, which is important. He continues to develop as a player — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2022

Robert Woods looks good

All I could do was stare at the knee! WR Robert Woods is coming along nicely, still rehabbing on the side with teammate Caleb Farley (also suffered a torn ACL). #Titans pic.twitter.com/wFNbikQl9h — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 1, 2022

Defensive backs shine

Very good day for defensive backs today. Hooker had couple great break-ups intended for Hooper. AJ Moore caused a fumble. Mabin, Shyheim Carter also PBUs. Carter later added pick of Woodside. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 1, 2022

Ryan Tannehill, Josh Malone connect for catch of the day

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Former University of Tennessee receiver Josh Malone made the catch of the day. During a 7-on-7 period, Malone hauled in a [Ryan] Tannehill pass 40-plus yards downfield with just his right hand. Defensive back Chris Williamson was in good, tight coverage on the play, but that didn’t keep Malone from making the catch.”

Julius Chestnut making noise

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “While running back Hassan Haskins has shown some nice moves, I also keep noticing Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut in these OTAs as well. Chestnut has made some nice inside runs, as well as runs to the outside.”

Kicker news!

Via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “It was a good day for both of the team’s kickers. Veteran Randy Bullock was a perfect 5-of-5, making kicks from 33, 39, 43, 47 and 52 yards. Undrafted kicker Caleb Shudak of Iowa also made all five of his kicks from the same distances. Later, both kickers worked in a kickoff period.”

