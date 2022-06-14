Biggest takeaways from Titans’ first day of mandatory minicamp

The Tennessee Titans held their first of three mandatory minicamp sessions on Tuesday. The Titans will return to the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two days.

As far as we know, everyone reported as expected. Among those making their first appearance this offseason were running back Derrick Henry and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, to name a few.

While Henry practiced fully, Simmons was in the opposite boat. He was did not partake in practice but was spotted riding a stationary bike.

Also of note was the lack of practice participation from 2022 first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was also absent for the last open session during organized team activities. He rode a stationary bike as well.

Burks has had issues staying on the field this offseason as he battles asthma. Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t say why he or Simmons were absent from practice on Tuesday. We know, shocking.

Those were just some of the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s practice. Here are the rest.

Burks, Simmons among those not practicing

Jeffery Simmons, Treylon Burks, Greg Mabin and Caleb Shudak didn’t practice on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Saw Simmons, Burks, Mabin, Aaron Brewer and Monty Rice on the bike at different points. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

Linebacker Monty Rice, defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Elijah Molden all left the practice field during team period and rode stationary bikes, and tight end Tommy Hudson did not practice at all, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Players wearing non-contact jerseys

Caleb Farley, Robert Woods, Kristian Fulton, Racey McMath and Briley Moore all still in non-contact yellow jerseys for team drills. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

The King returns, among others

A look at Derrick Henry from practice today: pic.twitter.com/4AphWC6P3F — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

Among those returning today for Titans minicamp: Henry, Dupree, Landry, Autry, Cunningham, Nate Davis. (Simmons present but on bike, no practice.)

Brewer, Rice also saw some action today. Both had been dealing with injs. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 14, 2022

Chig Okonkwo the biggest standout

Rookie TE Chig Okonkwo was the biggest standout at practice today. Had three touchdowns in 7-on-7 work. Strong day from WR Josh Malone as well. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “Malik Willis had a nice play on 7 v 7 when he hit Josh Malone in the back of the end zone for a TD… Tannehill hit Chig Okonkwo in the corner of the end zone for a TD. Okonkwo ran it down and hauled it in… Logan Woodside hit Okonkwo also. Well placed pass on the seam route.”

A look at #Titans fourth-round rookie TE Chig Okonkwo, who was the biggest standout on Day 1 of mandatory minicamp: pic.twitter.com/Y19OEsBmyO — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

Randy Bullock FG results

Randy Bullock went 7 for 8 on field goals. He hit from 33, 39, 43, 46, 51, 44 and 35 yards. Wide left on a 54 yarder. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

Roger McCreary shines

Second-round pick Roger McCreary flashed that stickiness in coverage that made him a a standout at Auburn. Deflected a would-be TD pass intended for Mason Kinsey in 7s. Also right there for an incomplete pass in end zone intended for Josh Malone. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 14, 2022

Nate Davis looking lean

Davenport: “Nate Davis is noticeably more lean.”

Josh Malone finishes strong

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Receiver Josh Malone had a nice finish to today’s session as well. Malone, who played at the University of Tennessee, made a sideline grab on a throw by Woodside early. Later, Tannehill connected with Malone for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Defenders disputed the catch, because cornerback Roger McCreary knocked the ball out late, but Coach Mike Vrabel signaled for a score. Woodside then found Malone open for another touchdown on the sideline on the last play of the period.”

Bud Dupree looking good

Wyatt: “Dupree, decked out in red gloves, red cleats and with a red towel, looked good in his drills. Dupree also said he feels like he’s healthy. Dupree said he’s more confident with his knee, and what’s ahead.”

Early exits

Wyatt: “Defensive back A.J. Moore, cornerback Buster Skrine and receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. all went inside early with a trainer.”

Punt return work

Wyatt: “Mason Kinsey and Kyle Philips fielded punts in a special teams period.”

Malik Willis tosses a TD

Wyatt: “Willis ended his day with a sidearm touchdown completion to receiver Brandon Lewis, and short passes to Chestnut and Philips.”

Hassan Haskins flashing the hands

Wyatt: “Woodside connected with Haskins for a pair of completions in a 7-on-7 drill. Haskins has displayed nice hands this offseason.”

Next open session is Wednesday

Wyatt: “The Titans will be back on the field for the second day of the minicamp on Wednesday, and that session is also open to reporters.”

