Biggest takeaways from Titans’ 28-16 win over Rams in Week 9

With their backs against the wall in the wake of the injury to Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans once again rose to the occasion, beating the overwhelming home favorite, the Los Angeles Rams, 28-16.

The story of Sunday night was Tennessee’s defense, which held the Rams’ potent offense and passing attack to just 16 points and 347 yards of total offense, including just 253 through the air.

Making the win more impressive was the fact that it came on a night when the offense was not at its best.

With the victory, the Titans maintain their comfortable lead over the Colts in the AFC South, remain atop the conference, and are one game closer to weathering the storm while Henry is out.

There was a lot to like about the Titans’ Week 9 win over the Rams, but let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways from Tennessee’s latest upset victory that stunned the rest of the football world.

Big Jeff has arrived

With a national audience watching, and with arguably the best defender in the NFL on the other sideline in Aaron Donald, Jeffery Simmons stepped up in a big way and was the best player on the field on Sunday night.

Simmons, who was dominant and in Matthew Stafford’s face all night long, notched six tackles (three solo, three for loss), three sacks and four QB hits in the Titans’ win.

He could’ve had a fourth sack, but Stafford was able to get rid of the ball just before going down, resulting in an interception that setup a score.

We’re used to seeing Simmons make plays that don’t end up in the box score, but he was all over the stat sheet as well on Sunday night, playing the most complete game of his career.

And, in the process, Big Jeff let the world know just how special he is, something Titans fans have known for quite some time. He has now cemented himself as a superstar.

Titans' defense is bordering on elite

The Titans have faced elite offenses (Kansas City Chief and Rams) in two of their last three games, and in those contests the Titans have allowed just 19 points and 681 yards of total offense.

While we can’t say for sure that Tennessee’s defense is elite just yet, we can say it is damn close, mostly thanks to a pass-rush that we will now confidently say is among the best in the NFL after it turned one of the best offensive lines in football inside out on Sunday night.

The Titans had 19 sacks all of last season, but after nine games they have 19.5 from the likes of Simmons (5.5), Harold Landry (nine), and Denico Autry (five), who is arguably the biggest steal of 2021 free agency.

Overall, Tennessee has 23 sacks, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Bear in mind, the Titans have been a top-notch defense of late despite an injury-ravaged secondary that is without its best cornerback, Kristian Fulton, and both of their backups at the position, Caleb Farley and Greg Mabin.

But this isn’t just about the play of individuals or the unit as a whole. Shane Bowen is calling masterful game plans that involve the defense frequently switching up looks, making things more difficult for opposing signal-callers.

That’s right, we used Bowen and masterful in the same sentence; my, how far we’ve come.

If this Titans’ defense can get fully healthy, it might be capable of even better play and could finish as one of the best in the league. Heck, they’re already almost there even without multiple starters.

We certainly had our doubts that Bowen could fix this group, but he has successfully done that and given the Titans a defense that can carry the team when the offense isn’t clicking.

Titans have multiple DPOY candidates

It’s time for a team to have even just one Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but the Titans currently have four.

Kevin Byard, Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry are all playing out of their respective minds right now, which might actually hurt the candidacy of each.

Regardless, that’s a good problem to have, especially after the defensive woes this team saw in 2020. I’m sure each of those players would gladly trade an award for team success, anyway.

The offense needs to do more

Of the Titans’ 28 points, 14 were a direct result of great plays by the defense. Granted, Tennessee’s offense did put together a pair of good scoring drives, but it wasn’t a good night overall for this unit.

Ryan Tannehill threw his eighth pick of the season, one more than he had all of last season, and finished with just 143 passing yards, although he did score twice, once through the air and once on the ground.

The rushing attack did even less, averaging 3.4 yards per carry in its first game without superstar rusher, Derrick Henry, and Julio Jones and A.J. Brown were quiet, with the latter dropping a pair of key passes.

On the bright side, this performance occurred without two starters along the offensive line, so blocking should improve upfront once Tennessee gets those players back, and the team is still trying to figure things out without Henry.

Still, there’s no doubt that the offense needs to do more while Henry is sidelined if the Titans want to make noise in 2021. If the offense can complement the defense, this team could be Super Bowl-bound.

D'Onta Foreman was Titans' best runner

The Titans’ running back situation is a fluid one and chances are the team will mostly ride the hot hand for the foreseeable future.

If that’s the case, Foreman earned the lion’s share of carries over Peterson and Jeremy McNichols going into Week 10, as he was easily Tennessee’s best back on Sunday night.

Foreman had a team-high 29 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per attempt, and nearly broke a big run but slipped before he could get into the open field.

We expect better from Peterson once he gets his feet under him, but there’s no denying Foreman has earned a look as the lead back ahead of Week 10. McNichols should continue to be the primary third-down back, though.

Mike Vrabel is a front-runner for AP NFL Coach of the Year

Despite having somewhere around eight billion players between the Injured Reserve and the injury report lists, and despite not having their best player, the Titans just keep on winning and currently sit atop the AFC South and conference.

Perhaps with the exception of the Arizona Cardinals, name a team that has done more with the kind of awful hand Tennessee has been dealt.

Spoiler alert: you can’t.

Vrabel can be frustrating sometimes, but there’s no question he has done a sensational job overall in being able to keep the Titans on track no matter how bad things get in the injury department.

At the very least, Vrabel should be considered a front-runner for AP NFL Coach of the Year, but we’d go as far as to call him the front-runner.

Barring a major collapse, Vrabel has already earned an extension before his contract runs out in 2022, as has general manager Jon Robinson.

Titans are legit Super Bowl contenders

Is there really any doubt anymore? Yes, the injury to Derrick Henry hurts, but on Sunday night the Titans proved they are way more than just one great player.

Defense wins championships, and the Titans showed they have the kind of unit that can take games over, even without some key players.

Most importantly, their pass-rush is one of the best in the NFL, and as we all know a great pass-rush will beat a great offense and passing attack more often than not.

The Titans have now notched five-straight wins, three of which came against very good teams in the Bills, Chiefs and Rams, and two of those wins were in dominant fashion (Week 7 vs. Chiefs, Week 9 vs. Rams).

To take it a step further, in their last four games against 2020 playoff teams, the Titans are 4-0. Only three other teams have done that in the past 15 seasons, and all of those teams made it to the Super Bowl.

Tennessee has now won 4 straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season. Only 3 other teams have done that in the past 15 seasons. Each of those 3 went on to play in the Super Bowl. The Titans keep on rising to the challenge. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2021

In all, the Titans are 6-0 in games against 2020 playoff teams. Talk about impressive.

We can play the “if” game with Henry’s return, but as is currently constituted, the Titans have shown they have as good a shot as any to make a run in 2021 — and they haven’t even hit their stride offensively yet.

