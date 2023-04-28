Biggest takeaways from round one of the 2023 NFL Draft 'NFL Draft Kickoff'
"NFL Draft Kickoff" share the biggest takes from round one of the 2023 NFL Draft.
"NFL Draft Kickoff" share the biggest takes from round one of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Which players will be among the top picks of the NFL Draft?
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
Do you take the undersized but productive QB prospect or do you prefer a player with all the tools but less may need to refine his skills? The 2023 class has a little bit of everything.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.